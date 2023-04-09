Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner is hitting .333 with two doubles.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of seven played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Hoerner has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.2 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Gray (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
