Nico Hoerner -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner is hitting .333 with two doubles.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of seven played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Hoerner has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

