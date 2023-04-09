The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .111 with a double and five walks.
  • Maton has had a hit in a game twice this year, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Maton has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 5.37 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Red Sox will look to Crawford (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
