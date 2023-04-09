After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

Cabrera hit .254 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 31 walks.

Cabrera got a hit in 68 of 112 games last season, with multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games last year (five of 112), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera picked up an RBI in 31 games last season out 112 (27.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 18.8% of his 112 games last year, with two or more runs in 3.6% of those games (four).

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 56 .306 AVG .206 .360 OBP .261 .399 SLG .240 10 XBH 5 4 HR 1 26 RBI 17 50/17 K/BB 51/14 0 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 56 39 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (51.8%) 16 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (16.1%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (14.3%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.8%) 17 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.0%)

