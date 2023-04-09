The Indiana Pacers (34-47) are underdogs (+9) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs on MSG and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSIN

MSG and BSIN

New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Pacers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 122 - Pacers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 9)

The Knicks' .556 ATS win percentage (45-34-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Pacers' .519 mark (42-38-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 9-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Indiana is 7-4 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record New York puts up as a 9-point favorite.

New York's games have gone over the total 53.1% of the time this season (43 out of 81), which is more often than Indiana's games have (41 out of 81).

The Knicks have a .675 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-13) this season while the Pacers have a .381 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (24-39).

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Indiana is 10th in the league on offense (116 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (119.3 points allowed).

At 26.9 assists per game, the Pacers are sixth in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Pacers are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.5). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

In 2022-23, Indiana has taken 41.3% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.7% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.2% of Indiana's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 67.8% have been 2-pointers.

