Kerry Carpenter -- 2-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate (2022)

  • Carpenter hit .252 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
  • Carpenter had a base hit in 16 out of 31 games last season (51.6%), with multiple hits in eight of those games (25.8%).
  • He hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games last season (31 in all), going deep in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Carpenter picked up an RBI in nine of 31 games last season (29.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 13 of 31 games last year (41.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 15
.113 AVG .400
.161 OBP .456
.151 SLG .840
1 XBH 10
0 HR 6
1 RBI 9
23/1 K/BB 9/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 16
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (43.8%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (68.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (37.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (23rd in the league).
  • Crawford (0-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
