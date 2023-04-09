Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is batting .171 with a double and a walk.
  • Andrus has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In two games this year, Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Oviedo (0-0) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
