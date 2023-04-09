Edwin Rios is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.

In 59.3% of his 27 games last season, Rios had a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 27 games he played in last season, he went yard in seven of them (25.9%), hitting a home run in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Rios drove in a run in 33.3% of his 27 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 14.8% of them (four). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 15 .156 AVG .296 .229 OBP .345 .438 SLG .537 3 XBH 5 3 HR 4 6 RBI 11 16/2 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)