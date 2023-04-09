Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dansby Swanson -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on April 9 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has an OPS of 1.015, fueled by an OBP of .515 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Swanson has had a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits four times (57.1%).
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- Swanson has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with two or more runs three times (42.9%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (0-1) gets the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
