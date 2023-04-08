After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Tanner Houck) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate (2022)

  • McKinstry hit .199 with six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • McKinstry picked up a hit in 38.6% of his games last season (22 of 57), with at least two hits in eight of those games (14.0%).
  • He hit a home run in 8.8% of his games last season (57 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • McKinstry picked up an RBI in eight games last season out 57 (14.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 18 of his 57 games a season ago (31.6%), with more than one run scored three times (5.3%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
20 GP 31
.232 AVG .175
.284 OBP .266
.449 SLG .299
7 XBH 7
3 HR 2
6 RBI 8
20/5 K/BB 32/11
1 SB 6
Home Away
24 GP 33
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (36.4%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (15.2%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (27.3%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in MLB last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
  • The Red Sox surrendered 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Houck (1-0) gets the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
