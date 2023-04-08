(5-2) will square off against the (3-5) at PNC Park on Saturday, April 8 at 6:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 3 strikeouts, Vince Velasquez will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored White Sox have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Velasquez - PIT (0-1, 5.79 ERA)

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the White Sox's matchup versus the Pirates but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to take down the Pirates with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored four times and won one of those games.

The White Sox have gone 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Pirates have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 5-2 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

White Sox vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

