How to Watch the White Sox vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Mike Clevinger and Vince Velasquez the starting pitchers.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank eighth in MLB play with 10 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Chicago is sixth in MLB, slugging .466.
- The White Sox's .287 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (41 total, 5.1 per game).
- The White Sox are ninth in MLB with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 21 average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 10.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Chicago has a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the worst WHIP in baseball (1.870).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clevinger (1-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Astros
|W 6-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Garcia
|4/3/2023
|Giants
|L 12-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|-
|4/5/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Webb
|4/6/2023
|Giants
|L 16-6
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Alex Wood
|4/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-9
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Rich Hill
|4/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Vince Velásquez
|4/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Johan Oviedo
|4/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kenta Maeda
|4/11/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Pablo Lopez
|4/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Sonny Gray
|4/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.