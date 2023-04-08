After going 4-for-5 with two doubles in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Vince Velásquez

SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .353 with four doubles and two walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

Anderson has picked up a hit in six of eight games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings