When the (3-4) match up with the (2-5) at Comerica Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET, Tanner Houck will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 5).

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Tigers have +110 odds to win. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 3-3 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 2-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

