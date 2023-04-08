How to Watch the Tigers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 4:10 PM ET. Tanner Houck will start for Boston, aiming to shut down Jonathan Schoop and company.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit five homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .301 this season.
- The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .201.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 21 total runs (3.0 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .257 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.0 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out just 6.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 6.20 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.475 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Joey Wentz to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up three earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Jeffrey Springs
|4/3/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Hunter Brown
|4/4/2023
|Astros
|W 6-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|4/5/2023
|Astros
|L 8-2
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Cristian Javier
|4/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Sale
|4/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Houck
|4/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Kutter Crawford
|4/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Alek Manoah
|4/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kevin Gausman
|4/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Chris Bassitt
|4/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Ross Stripling
