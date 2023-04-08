On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In four of seven games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

