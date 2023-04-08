After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

  • Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Wisdom picked up at least one hit 71 times last season in 134 games played (53.0%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (17.2%).
  • He hit a home run in 24 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 17.9%), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wisdom drove in a run in 41 of 134 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He scored in 54 of 134 games last year (40.3%), including scoring more than once in 9.7% of his games (13 times).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 67
.191 AVG .218
.282 OBP .313
.391 SLG .457
21 XBH 32
12 HR 13
31 RBI 35
87/26 K/BB 96/28
3 SB 5
Home Away
66 GP 68
32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%)
11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%)
19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in MLB last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Perez (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
