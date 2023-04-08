After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs face the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Wisdom picked up at least one hit 71 times last season in 134 games played (53.0%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (17.2%).

He hit a home run in 24 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 17.9%), going deep in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom drove in a run in 41 of 134 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 15 of them. He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored in 54 of 134 games last year (40.3%), including scoring more than once in 9.7% of his games (13 times).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 67 .191 AVG .218 .282 OBP .313 .391 SLG .457 21 XBH 32 12 HR 13 31 RBI 35 87/26 K/BB 96/28 3 SB 5 Home Away 66 GP 68 32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%) 10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%) 11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%) 19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

