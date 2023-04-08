Nico Hoerner -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner is batting .321 with two doubles.

Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Hoerner has had a hit in five of six games this season (83.3%), including multiple hits three times (50.0%).

In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Hoerner has not driven in a run this season.

In four of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings