Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has eight hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Vierling enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- This year, Vierling has tallied at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Vierling has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 5.57 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- Houck (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his second this season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.