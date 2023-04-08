The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has eight hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Vierling enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

This year, Vierling has tallied at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Vierling has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings