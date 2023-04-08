Luis Torrens Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Luis Torrens is available when the Chicago Cubs take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 8 against the Reds) he went 0-for-0.
Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Luis Torrens At The Plate (2022)
- Torrens hit .232 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- In 28 of 57 games last season (49.1%) Torrens got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (10.5%) he picked up two or more.
- In three of 57 games last year, he left the yard (5.3%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Torrens drove in a run in 11 of 57 games last year (19.3%), with two or more RBIz in three of those games (5.3%).
- He crossed home in 12 of 57 games a year ago (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.253
|AVG
|.211
|.317
|OBP
|.262
|.360
|SLG
|.263
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|24/6
|K/BB
|26/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (41.9%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (9.7%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (16.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Perez (1-0) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
