The Seattle Kraken (44-26-8, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-47-6) at Climate Pledge Arena. The contest on Saturday, April 8 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI.

Over the past 10 outings for the Blackhawks (1-9-0), their offense has scored 17 goals while their defense has allowed 37 goals. They have recorded 25 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored three goals (12.0%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-340)

Kraken (-340) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-3.3)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have earned a record of 8-6-14 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 25-47-6.

Chicago has earned 28 points (12-5-4) in its 21 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.

When Chicago has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-11-2 record).

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 34 times, earning 45 points from those matchups (21-10-3).

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 13 points with a record of 5-11-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-9-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 58 games. The Blackhawks went 19-35-4 in those contests (42 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.41 32nd 15th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.6 25th 20th 30.5 Shots 26.6 31st 2nd 27 Shots Allowed 33.7 29th 21st 19.4% Power Play % 16.1% 29th 22nd 76.3% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

