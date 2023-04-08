On Saturday, Jonathan Schoop (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Schoop got a hit in 76 of 131 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 11 of 131 games last year, he hit a home run (8.4%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 22.1% of his games a season ago (29 of 131), Schoop drove in a run. In six of those games (4.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

He came around to score 41 times in 131 games (31.3%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 66 .218 AVG .185 .257 OBP .225 .328 SLG .317 17 XBH 18 4 HR 7 21 RBI 17 49/9 K/BB 58/11 3 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 66 38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%) 21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)