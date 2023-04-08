After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)

Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Sheets reached base via a hit in 64 of 124 games last season (51.6%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (23 of them).

He homered in 11.3% of his games last season (124 in all), going deep in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.6% of his games a year ago (28 of 124), Sheets drove in a run. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.

In 32 of 124 games last season (25.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 60 .276 AVG .208 .346 OBP .243 .562 SLG .266 25 XBH 9 14 HR 1 36 RBI 17 41/18 K/BB 45/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 60 37 (57.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (45.0%) 12 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.3%) 22 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (16.7%) 13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.7%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (15.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)