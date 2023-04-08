The Detroit Tigers and Eric Haase, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has a walk while batting .130.

Haase has a base hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings