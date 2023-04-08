Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .161 with a double and a walk.

Andrus has had a base hit in four of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

In eight games played this year, he has not homered.

Andrus has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings