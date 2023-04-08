Cubs vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Chicago Cubs (3-3) and Texas Rangers (4-3) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on April 8.
The probable starters are Justin Steele for the Chicago Cubs and Martin Perez (1-0) for the Texas Rangers.
Cubs vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cubs vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Rangers 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.
- Chicago has a record of 2-2 when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Chicago ranks 19th in the majors with 30 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 2
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Eric Lauer
|April 3
|@ Reds
|L 7-6
|Drew Smyly vs Connor Overton
|April 4
|@ Reds
|W 12-5
|Hayden Wesneski vs Luis Cessa
|April 7
|Rangers
|W 2-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 8
|Rangers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Martín Pérez
|April 9
|Rangers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jon Gray
|April 10
|Mariners
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Luis Castillo
|April 11
|Mariners
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Chris Flexen
|April 12
|Mariners
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Logan Gilbert
|April 14
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Noah Syndergaard
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.