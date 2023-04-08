Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is batting .217 with a home run and three walks.
  • Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Bellinger has driven in a run in four games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.34).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
