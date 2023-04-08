Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has four doubles and four walks while hitting .231.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in six games this year (85.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.28 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Velasquez (0-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
