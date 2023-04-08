Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is hitting .267 with two doubles and two walks.
- In six of seven games this season (85.7%), Benintendi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Benintendi has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (71.4%), including one multi-run game.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Pirates will send Velasquez (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
