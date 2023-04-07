After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .278 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Grandal has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Pirates are sending Hill (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
