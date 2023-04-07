White Sox vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Friday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2) against the Chicago White Sox (3-4) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 8-3 in favor of the Pirates, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET on April 7.
The Chicago White Sox will give the ball to Lucas Giolito and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (0-1, 5.40 ERA).
White Sox vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
White Sox vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 8, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have entered the game as favorites three times this season and won once.
- Chicago has played as favorites of -135 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 32 (4.6 per game).
- The White Sox's 6.93 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Lucas Giolito vs Jose Urquidy
|April 2
|@ Astros
|W 6-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Garcia
|April 3
|Giants
|L 12-3
|Michael Kopech vs -
|April 5
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Dylan Cease vs Logan Webb
|April 6
|Giants
|L 16-6
|Lance Lynn vs Alex Wood
|April 7
|@ Pirates
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Rich Hill
|April 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Vince Velásquez
|April 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Johan Oviedo
|April 10
|@ Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Kenta Maeda
|April 11
|@ Twins
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Pablo Lopez
|April 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Sonny Gray
