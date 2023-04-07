Trey Mancini -- 1-for-5 with three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) against the Reds.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

  • Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Mancini got a hit in 58.9% of his 151 games last season, with at least two hits in 19.9% of those contests.
  • He homered in 11.3% of his games last year (17 of 151), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Mancini drove in a run in 31.1% of his 151 games last year, with more than one RBI in 7.3% of those games (11). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 32.5% of his games last year (49 of 151), he scored at least one run, and in seven (4.6%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 70
.259 AVG .219
.329 OBP .313
.414 SLG .367
21 XBH 21
10 HR 8
35 RBI 28
66/26 K/BB 69/29
0 SB 0
Home Away
76 GP 75
45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%)
21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%)
10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%)
25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in MLB.
  • The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (1.0 per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • The Rangers will look to Eovaldi (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.