Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .276 with two doubles and two walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of seven played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
- Anderson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
