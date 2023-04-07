The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
  • Gonzalez got a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games last year, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 32 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
  • In seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), Gonzalez picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored in 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 14
.217 AVG .267
.238 OBP .283
.317 SLG .400
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
6 RBI 5
19/2 K/BB 20/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 14
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Hill (0-1) pitches for the Pirates to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.