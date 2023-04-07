The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.

Gonzalez got a hit in 53.1% of his 32 games last year, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.

Registering a plate appearance in 32 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.

In seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), Gonzalez picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored in 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 14 .217 AVG .267 .238 OBP .283 .317 SLG .400 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 19/2 K/BB 20/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 14 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

