The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI last time out, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Wisdom had a base hit in 71 of 134 games last season (53.0%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (17.2%).

He hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games in 2022 (24 of 134), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom picked up an RBI in 41 of 134 games last season (30.6%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those contests (11.2%).

In 54 of 134 games last year (40.3%) he touched home plate, and in 13 of those games (9.7%) he scored more than once.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 67 .191 AVG .218 .282 OBP .313 .391 SLG .457 21 XBH 32 12 HR 13 31 RBI 35 87/26 K/BB 96/28 3 SB 5 Home Away 66 GP 68 32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%) 10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%) 23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%) 11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%) 19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)