The Detroit Pistons (16-64) will attempt to break an 11-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (34-46) on April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

Pacers Stats Insights

  • The Pacers are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has a 15-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49% from the field.
  • The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 21st.
  • The Pacers put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (116) than the Pistons give up (118.8).
  • Indiana is 20-14 when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Pacers are posting 119 points per game this year at home, which is six more points than they're averaging in road games (113).
  • At home, Indiana is surrendering 0.9 more points per game (119.7) than on the road (118.8).
  • When playing at home, the Pacers are sinking one more treys per game (14) than on the road (13). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (36.2%).

Pacers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
T.J. McConnell Questionable Hip
Myles Turner Questionable Ankle/Back
Tyrese Haliburton Out Ankle
Jalen Smith Questionable Knee
Chris Duarte Out Ankle
Kendall Brown Out Tibia

