The Indiana Pacers (34-46) have six players on the injury report, including Myles Turner, in their matchup against the Detroit Pistons (16-64) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, April 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers are coming off of a 138-129 loss to the Knicks in their last outing on Wednesday. In the Pacers' loss, Jalen Smith led the way with a team-high 19 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists).

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG T.J. McConnell PG Questionable Hip 8.7 3.1 5.3 Myles Turner C Questionable Ankle/Back 18 7.5 1.4 Tyrese Haliburton PG Out Ankle 20.7 3.7 10.4 Jalen Smith PF Questionable Knee 9.4 5.8 1 Chris Duarte SF Out Ankle 7.9 2.5 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1 0.5

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Eugene Omoruyi: Out (Ankle)

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSDET

Pacers Season Insights

The 116 points per game the Pacers score are just 2.8 fewer points than the Pistons allow (118.8).

Indiana is 20-14 when scoring more than 118.8 points.

The Pacers have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 116.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.8 points more than the 116 they've scored this year.

Indiana hits 13.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), 1.1 more than its opponents (12.4).

The Pacers score 110.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in the league), while giving up 115.3 points per 100 possessions (25th in the NBA).

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -7 233

