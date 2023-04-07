The Detroit Pistons (16-64) will attempt to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSDET.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -6.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

In Indiana's 80 games with a set total, 40 have hit the over (50%).

So far this season, the Pacers have put together a 42-38-0 record against the spread.

This season, Indiana has won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which it has been favored.

Indiana has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 73.3% chance to win.

Pacers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Pacers vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 0 0% 116.0 226.5 119.2 238 233.1 Pistons 0 0% 110.5 226.5 118.8 238 227.4

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have gone 2-8 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Pacers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Indiana has played better at home, covering 23 times in 40 home games, and 19 times in 40 road games.

The Pacers put up only 2.8 fewer points per game (116.0) than the Pistons allow (118.8).

Indiana is 24-10 against the spread and 20-14 overall when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Pacers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 42-38 1-3 40-40 Pistons 36-44 25-28 41-39

Pacers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pacers Pistons 116.0 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 24-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-2 20-14 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-5 119.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 10-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-10 10-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-19

