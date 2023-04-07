The Detroit Pistons (16-64) are underdogs (+7) as they try to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSDET.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 121 - Pistons 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 7)

Pacers (- 7) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



The Pistons (35-44-1 ATS) have covered the spread 52.5% of the time, 8.7% less often than the Pacers (42-37-1) this year.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 7 or more (45.8%).

Indiana's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (40 out of 80), less often than Detroit's games have (41 out of 80).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 10-7, while the Pistons are 14-62 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

Indiana ranks 10th in the NBA with 116 points per contest, but its defense has been less effective, ceding 119.2 points per game (second-worst in league).

So far this year, the Pacers rank sixth in the league in assists, dishing out 26.9 per game.

This year, the Pacers are making 13.5 threes per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.5% (13th-ranked) from downtown.

Indiana is attempting 52.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 58.7% of the shots it has taken (and 67.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 37.1 threes per contest, which are 41.3% of its shots (and 32.2% of the team's buckets).

