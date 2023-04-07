The Detroit Pistons (16-64) are underdogs (+7) as they try to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSDET.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Pistons Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Pacers 121 - Pistons 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Pistons

  • Pick ATS: Pacers (- 7)
  • Pick OU: Under (232.5)
  • The Pistons (35-44-1 ATS) have covered the spread 52.5% of the time, 8.7% less often than the Pacers (42-37-1) this year.
  • Indiana covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 7 or more (45.8%).
  • Indiana's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (40 out of 80), less often than Detroit's games have (41 out of 80).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 10-7, while the Pistons are 14-62 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

  • Indiana ranks 10th in the NBA with 116 points per contest, but its defense has been less effective, ceding 119.2 points per game (second-worst in league).
  • So far this year, the Pacers rank sixth in the league in assists, dishing out 26.9 per game.
  • This year, the Pacers are making 13.5 threes per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.5% (13th-ranked) from downtown.
  • Indiana is attempting 52.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 58.7% of the shots it has taken (and 67.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 37.1 threes per contest, which are 41.3% of its shots (and 32.2% of the team's buckets).

