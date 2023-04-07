The Detroit Pistons (16-64), on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will try to snap an 11-game losing stretch when visiting the Indiana Pacers (34-46). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSDET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Pacers vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Pacers (-7) 232 -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pacers (-7.5) 232.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pacers (-7) 229.5 -278 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

  • The Pacers average 116 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 119.2 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a -259 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.2 points per game.
  • The Pistons are being outscored by 8.3 points per game, with a -659 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.5 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.8 per contest (27th in league).
  • The two teams average 226.5 points per game combined, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 238 combined points per game, six more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Indiana has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
  • Detroit is 35-43-2 ATS this year.

Pacers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pacers +100000 +90000 -
Pistons - - -

