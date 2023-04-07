Oshae Brissett and his Indiana Pacers teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brissett, in his most recent action, had eight points in a 138-129 loss to the Knicks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brissett's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Oshae Brissett Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 6.1 7.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 2.7 Assists -- 0.6 1.0 PRA 18.5 10 11.1 PR -- 9.4 10.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 0.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Oshae Brissett's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Oshae Brissett Insights vs. the Pistons

Brissett is responsible for attempting 4.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.8 per game.

Brissett is averaging 2.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brissett's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.7 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 118.8 points per game.

The Pistons are the 24th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Pistons give up 25.8 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Oshae Brissett vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 28 9 4 1 0 1 1 3/11/2023 19 11 7 1 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brissett or any of his Pacers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.