Jordan Nwora Player Prop Bets: Pacers vs. Pistons - April 7
Jordan Nwora could make a big impact for the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.
In this piece we'll dive into Nwora's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.
Jordan Nwora Prop Bets vs. the Pistons
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|8.5
|13.7
|Rebounds
|6.5
|3.7
|5.3
|Assists
|3.5
|1.4
|2.1
|PRA
|27.5
|13.6
|21.1
|PR
|--
|12.2
|19
|3PM
|2.5
|1.4
|2.1
Jordan Nwora Insights vs. the Pistons
- Nwora's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.7 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.
- The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 118.8 points per game.
- The Pistons are the 24th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Pistons give up 25.8 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Pistons have allowed 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the NBA.
Jordan Nwora vs. the Pistons
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/13/2023
|31
|20
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3/11/2023
|16
|11
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1/23/2023
|14
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|11/2/2022
|26
|12
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10/31/2022
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
