Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Pirates - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hanser Alberto -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate (2022)
- Alberto hit .244 with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
- Alberto picked up at least one hit 34 times last season in 73 games played (46.6%), including multiple hits on four occasions (5.5%).
- He homered in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Alberto drove in a run in 16.4% of his 73 games last season, with more than one RBI in 4.1% of them (three).
- He scored in 13 of his 73 games last season.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.266
|AVG
|.221
|.284
|OBP
|.231
|.405
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|10/2
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|19 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|2 (5.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (5.7%)
|8 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (14.3%)
|1 (2.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.9%)
|7 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (14.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Pirates pitchers combined to allow 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
