After going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)

Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.

Hosmer picked up a hit in 67.3% of his games last year (70 of 104), with more than one hit in 26 of those contests (25.0%).

He homered in 7.7% of his games in 2022 (eight of 104), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.8% of his 104 games a year ago, Hosmer picked up an RBI (30 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (11.5%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 30.8% of his 104 games last year, with two or more runs in 5.8% of those games (six).

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 53 .278 AVG .260 .325 OBP .357 .389 SLG .375 12 XBH 15 4 HR 4 14 RBI 30 35/13 K/BB 29/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 50 GP 54 34 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (66.7%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%) 13 (26.0%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%) 4 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.4%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)