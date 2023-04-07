After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has a double and a walk while hitting .185.

Andrus has picked up a hit in four games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Andrus has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings