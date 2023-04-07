The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edwin Ríos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)

Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.

Rios picked up a hit in 59.3% of his games last season (16 of 27), with at least two hits in three of those games (11.1%).

He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 25.9%), leaving the ballpark in 7.6% of his trips to home plate.

Rios drove in a run in 33.3% of his 27 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 14.8% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 10 of 27 games last year (37.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 15 .156 AVG .296 .229 OBP .345 .438 SLG .537 3 XBH 5 3 HR 4 6 RBI 11 16/2 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)