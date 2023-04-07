Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edwin Ríos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Edwin Ríos At The Plate (2022)
- Rios hit .244 with a double, seven home runs and six walks.
- Rios picked up a hit in 59.3% of his games last season (16 of 27), with at least two hits in three of those games (11.1%).
- He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 25.9%), leaving the ballpark in 7.6% of his trips to home plate.
- Rios drove in a run in 33.3% of his 27 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 14.8% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 10 of 27 games last year (37.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.156
|AVG
|.296
|.229
|OBP
|.345
|.438
|SLG
|.537
|3
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|11
|16/2
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.