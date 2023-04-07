When the (2-3) square off against the (4-2) at Wrigley Field on Friday, April 7 at 2:20 PM ET, Marcus Stroman will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 8).

The Cubs have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+105). The over/under for the game is set at 7 runs.

Cubs vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs entered a game as favorites 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Cubs won 21 of their 39 games, or 53.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Cubs averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (73 total at home).

Chicago averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 in home contests.

The Rangers were chosen as underdogs in 103 games last year and walked away with the win 43 times (41.7%) in those games.

Last season, the Rangers came away with a win 34 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Texas averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing away from home last season (97 total in road outings).

The Rangers slugged .388 with 2.7 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

