Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 7 at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)
- Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- In 49.7% of his games last year (73 of 147), Bellinger had a base hit, and in 27 of those games (18.4%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He went yard in 11.6% of his games in 2022 (17 of 147), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger drove in a run in 29.3% of his 147 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 12.2% of those contests (18). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He came around to score 60 times in 147 games (40.8%) last season, including nine occasions when he scored more than once (6.1%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|70
|.238
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.237
|.477
|SLG
|.306
|31
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|27
|65/20
|K/BB
|85/18
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|71
|41 (53.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (45.1%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.3%)
|30 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (42.3%)
|11 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.5%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (23.9%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.22 team ERA ranked 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Eovaldi (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
