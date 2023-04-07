After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Giants.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is batting .273 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
  • Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278.
  • Vaughn has had a base hit in five of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Vaughn has driven in a run in five games this year (83.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
  • The Pirates rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Pirates will send Hill (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
