The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi is hitting .267 with two doubles and two walks.
  • In six of seven games this season (85.7%), Benintendi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Benintendi has an RBI in one game this season.
  • In five of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.46).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Hill (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
