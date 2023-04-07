The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi is hitting .267 with two doubles and two walks.

In six of seven games this season (85.7%), Benintendi has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In seven games played this season, he has not homered.

Benintendi has an RBI in one game this season.

In five of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings