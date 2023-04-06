The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .278 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • In three of six games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Grandal has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.6 per game).
  • Wood makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 32-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 26 games last season he compiled an 8-12 record and had a 5.10 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.